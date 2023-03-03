EJF Capital LLC Sells 22,426 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

EJF Capital LLC reduced its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,426 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation, National Association accounts for about 1.1% of EJF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,250,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,356,000 after purchasing an additional 596,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,868,000 after purchasing an additional 516,551 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 429,080 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,062,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,630,000 after purchasing an additional 266,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 579.3% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 278,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 237,759 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 278,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,700. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ZION. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.03.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

