EJF Capital LLC Sells 24,653 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

EJF Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,653 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Eastern Bankshares worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,771,000 after acquiring an additional 157,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,331,000 after purchasing an additional 493,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after purchasing an additional 667,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,951,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,571,000 after purchasing an additional 120,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,383,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastern Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

EBC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.58. 73,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,686. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.73. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $194.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

