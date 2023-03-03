EJF Capital LLC Sells 86,361 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

EJF Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,361 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of PacWest Bancorp worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,854,000 after buying an additional 336,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,525,000 after acquiring an additional 904,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,666,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,063,000 after acquiring an additional 35,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,265. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In other news, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,826,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Further Reading

