Element Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 223,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000. Altus Power comprises 1.2% of Element Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,973,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Altus Power by 1,231.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,727 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter worth $11,025,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Altus Power by 1,188.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 694,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altus Power by 42.2% during the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 657,665 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power Stock Up 3.0 %

AMPS stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. 161,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,896. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Altus Power

AMPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altus Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altus Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

