Element Capital Management LLC Takes $7.12 Million Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,124,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 88.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $87.89. 2,670,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,700,938. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.00.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

