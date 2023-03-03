Elgethun Capital Management Purchases Shares of 16,011 Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHIL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 55.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,440 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 11.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,708,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 604,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Benson Hill by 690.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,270 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the first quarter worth $7,429,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the second quarter worth $5,206,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dean P. Freeman purchased 59,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $149,851.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,230 shares in the company, valued at $276,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of Benson Hill stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $68,092.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,693.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dean P. Freeman acquired 59,230 shares of Benson Hill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $149,851.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,351.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Benson Hill Trading Up 1.7 %

About Benson Hill

BHIL stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,981. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $479.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

