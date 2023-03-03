Elizabeth (Betsy) Donaghey Acquires 2,000 Shares of Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Stock

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD – Get Rating) insider Elizabeth (Betsy) Donaghey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$32.25 ($21.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,504.00 ($43,583.78).
Ampol Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Ampol Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Ampol’s previous Final dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Ampol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.05%.
About Ampol
Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.
See Also
