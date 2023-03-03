Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 546 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PFF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.40. 438,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,157,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.48. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

