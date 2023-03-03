Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 609 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,809 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. 6,710,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,390,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

