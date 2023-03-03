Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $121,000 Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,550,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 143.4% in the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 153.9% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.49. 1,710,729 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.