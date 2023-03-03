Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $185,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,248,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,911,545. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

