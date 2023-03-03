Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KXI. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,776. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

