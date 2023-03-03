Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JETS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 1,002.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JETS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.08. 378,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,223. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

