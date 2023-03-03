Ellis Investment Partners LLC Invests $39,000 in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HYXF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.59. 1,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,426. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $48.98.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

