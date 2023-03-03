Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 117 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,660 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.33. 660,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,194. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.49. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

