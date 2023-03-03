Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 497 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 61,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 21,536 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RPV traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.60. 105,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,122. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.69. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.