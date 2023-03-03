Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 760 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.97. The company had a trading volume of 105,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,309. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $53.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.