Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.83

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 444136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 255.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 134,452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Embraer by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Embraer by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

