Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.83

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 444136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.
Embraer Trading Up 2.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer
Embraer Company Profile
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
