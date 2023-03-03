Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Price Performance
ESBA opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
