Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) PT Raised to $7.50 at Citigroup

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $7.25 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.70% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ESRT. TheStreet raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.
Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.17.
Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.
