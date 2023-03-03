Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) PT Raised to $7.50 at Citigroup

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $7.25 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ESRT. TheStreet raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,497,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 711.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after buying an additional 974,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after buying an additional 387,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

