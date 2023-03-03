Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Gap Up to $7.63

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.63, but opened at $8.11. Empire State Realty Trust shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 184,530 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ESRT. Citigroup upped their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

