EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Stock Price Up 0.4%

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.68. Approximately 6,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 10,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.54. The company has a market cap of C$287.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.