Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Encore Wire worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 213.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,396,000 after buying an additional 251,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 187.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,342,000 after buying an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 64.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,192,000 after buying an additional 83,514 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 42.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,051,000 after buying an additional 81,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 249.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 109,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,652,000 after buying an additional 78,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $196.87 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $206.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.64. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $3.67. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $693.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encore Wire

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.