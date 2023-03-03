Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its target price cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 87.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Pi Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $555.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 225.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 924.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 618,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

