Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Pi Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.88.
Endeavour Silver Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $555.67 million, a P/E ratio of -293.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.65. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $5.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
