Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Pi Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $555.67 million, a P/E ratio of -293.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.65. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $5.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,555,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,369 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 547.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,994 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 694,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 924.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 618,022 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 728.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,370 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 600,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $1,379,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

