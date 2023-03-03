Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

Enerflex Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EFX traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.34. 165,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,923. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$4.99 and a 12 month high of C$10.19.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.03.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.