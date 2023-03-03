Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Energi has a market capitalization of $11.92 million and approximately $157,618.73 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00073844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00053755 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009377 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00024682 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,166,654 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.