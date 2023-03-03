Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 19,520 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 565.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $125.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.04 and its 200 day moving average is $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

