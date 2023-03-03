Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 5,105 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.08% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 289,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after buying an additional 72,296 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 174,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.9% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after purchasing an additional 864,487 shares during the period.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $85.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $140.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average is $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

