Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 235,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Clarivate by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Price Performance

NYSE CLVT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,761,073. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clarivate Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.