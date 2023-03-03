Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 26,255 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.09. 495,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.86. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.33.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,373,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock valued at $161,084,516. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

