Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,138 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Credicorp by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of BAP traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,690. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.21 and a 12-month high of $182.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

