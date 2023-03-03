Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,879 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 181.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 147.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNH stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.66.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

