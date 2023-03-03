Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $2.86 Million Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,030 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.11% of PacWest Bancorp worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

PACW stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $48.17.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

See Also

