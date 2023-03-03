Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,030 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.11% of PacWest Bancorp worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after purchasing an additional 336,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,525,000 after buying an additional 904,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,093,000 after buying an additional 2,070,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,666,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,063,000 after buying an additional 35,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PACW opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.37. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $48.17.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

In related news, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C William Hosler bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

See Also

