Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,118 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYNA. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $117.86 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $239.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average of $107.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYNA. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.18.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $411,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,124,456 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

