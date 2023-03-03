Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 31.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $229,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 653,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.6% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 579.5% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 115,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,124 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and sold 5,221,973 shares worth $161,492,492. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.1 %

ARES stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.07. 32,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.61. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 287.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARES. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

