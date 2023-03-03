Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $2.62 Million in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFE. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 84.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.64.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $546.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 329.67%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

