Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $2.62 Million in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 84.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at New Fortress Energy

In other news, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.51 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.61%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 329.67%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

