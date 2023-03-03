Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $3.16 Million in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 234,892 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

