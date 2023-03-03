Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,155 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $140.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $331.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.21.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.