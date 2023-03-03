Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 196 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,126,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROP opened at $427.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $434.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.67.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

