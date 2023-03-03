Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 20,470 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,470 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First American Financial by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 44.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FAF. Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

First American Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of FAF stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.75. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.