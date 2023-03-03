ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €18.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been given a €18.00 ($19.15) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($19.15) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €17.00 ($18.09) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.50 ($13.30) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ETR:ENI traded up €0.16 ($0.17) during trading on Friday, hitting €13.33 ($14.19). 14,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ENI has a 12-month low of €10.45 ($11.12) and a 12-month high of €14.94 ($15.89). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.06.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

