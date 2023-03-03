Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Raised to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $282.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $307.08.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $211.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,174 shares of company stock valued at $44,466,742. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

