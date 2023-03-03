Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Raised to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPHGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $282.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $307.08.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $211.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,174 shares of company stock valued at $44,466,742. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

