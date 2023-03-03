Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 32,940 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $44,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 96,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,483,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,367,000 after buying an additional 169,733 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 493,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,331,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $130.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.41.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

