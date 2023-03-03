Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,673 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $33,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.4% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC opened at $162.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.99. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

