Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 29,092 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 402,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,092 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $34,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,269,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,069,000 after acquiring an additional 45,056 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,119,000 after acquiring an additional 368,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.9 %

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEP opened at $87.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

