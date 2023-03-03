Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,426 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 45,192 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Devon Energy worth $26,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $65.47.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

