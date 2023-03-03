Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,266 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 86,471 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $39,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $165.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.65 and its 200 day moving average is $161.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

